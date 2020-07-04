Coronavirus update | ICMR tries to fast-track an indigenous vaccine, sharp fall in reporting of non-COVID-19 diseases | The Hindu In Focus podcast

While the development of a COVID-19 vaccine has been widely reported to take 12-18 months, the ICMR is looking to launch an innoculation for public health use by August 15. Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy discusses the feasibility and implications.

