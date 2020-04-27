Coronavirus | How has the pandemic impacted China? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The Coronavirus pandemic has posed huge political and economic challenges to China, the country where the virus originated. While the Chinese government has touted its massive national response as an example of how strong its political system is, questions have been asked, even within China, about the ruling Communist Party’s handling of the initial stages of the outbreak. What do we make of the public criticism levelled against Chinese premier Xi Jinping by the likes of party-member and former real-estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang? And how will China’s foreign relations take going forward?

Guest: Richard McGregor, Senior Fellow at the Lowy Institute, author of The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers, and former foreign correspondent in China for The Australian and Financial Times.

