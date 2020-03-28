Coronavirus — Expert View | When will a vaccine be ready? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As much of the world continues to be devastated by the COVID-19 contagion, work has started in a handful of labs around the world to create a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. These efforts are progressing at unprecedented speeds thanks to international collaboration between scientists but a vaccine is still thought to be at least a year away.

In this episode we take a detailed look at the various stages that through which a vaccine must go before it can be widely distributed, and the pioneering clinical trials currently underway.

Guest: Dr. Gautam Dey, Cell Biologist, University College London

