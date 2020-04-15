Podcast

Coronavirus | Expert view | Tackling COVID-19 the Swedish way: No Lockdown | The Hindu In Focus podcast

While most other countries around the world ave opted for some form of aggressive lockdown strategy Sweden adopted a more relaxed approach, keeping many establishments open. The strategy seemed to aim at defeating the disease by achieving 'herd immunity' an idea that seems to have gained some currency in India recently. How have they fared in this approach and what are the problems associated with this strategy.

Guest: Carina King, Infectious Diiseases Epidemiologist with the Department of Global Public Health, at Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden.

