Coronavirus daily update — States’ strategy to exit lockdown, and the BCG vaccine hypothesis | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Besides the obvious news point in the Prime Minister’s video address on Friday, there’s more to discuss about the staggered exit from the 21-day lockdown that the PM discussed with Chief Ministers on Thursday, and we’ll give you a broad overview of the factors that need to be taken into consideration in this regard. Our Tamil Nadu Chief of Bureau Ramya Kannan joins us in this discussion.

We also have an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers in India and a quick explainer from our Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy on whether the BCG vaccine could indeed give us an immunological advantage in the battle against the novel coronavirus, as an academic study has claimed.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in