Coronavirus daily update | Centre deems Zoom unsafe, antibody kits arrive from China | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the time of COVID-19 and mass lockdowns and social isolation, the video conference app Zoom has come to be all the rage as a way for people to connect with each other across the world. The Indian Home Ministry on Thursday issued an advisory saying the platform wasn’t secure, especially for government communication.

In other news, a huge consignment of rapid testing kits arrived from China on Thursday, but is the Indian Council of Medical Research actually betting big on the use of these tests as a strategy?

(Recorded on April 16, 2020)

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindui; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in