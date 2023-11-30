HamberMenu
COP 28 Preview: What progress can we expect toward climate goals? | In Focus podcast

Ulka Kelkar speaks to us about the top agenda at COP 28, and if there is a developing consensus on what climate accountability might look like.

November 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The 28th UN climate conference, or COP28, is starting today in Dubai, and will go on till December 12th. Delegates from almost 200 countries, as well as climate scientists, business leaders, and other stakeholders will take part in the meeting.

It is clear the world is not on course to meet the target set in the Paris Agreement – which is to keep the global rise in temperatures within the 1.5-degree Celsius limit. There are indications that if we continue with our current climate policies, the earth would be warmer by 3 degree Celsius by 2100 – which would make severe climate events a regular occurrence.

What is top of the agenda at COP28? Will there be progress in funding the ‘loss and damage fund’ established at COP27? Is there a developing consensus on what climate accountability might look like?

Guest: Ulka Kelkar, Executive Director, Climate, World Resources Institute-India.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

