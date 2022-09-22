Catch me if you can: Why convicting cyber criminals & online fraudsters is a challenge | Data Point podcast

Sonikka Loganathan September 22, 2022 11:28 IST

Only a few cyber-crimes get reported to the police, of which even fewer gets charge sheeted and a miniscule minority gets a guilty verdict, if it manages to go to court. In this episode, we find out why.

NCRB data shows that cyber fraud is increasing in non-metropolitan cities. In fact, in the 19 metro cities which have a population above two million, the number of cyber fraud cases recorded is somewhat plateauing. But other cities and towns are seeing a sharp increase in these crimes, recording 9813 cases in 2021, compared to 4194 cases seen in that same year in metro cities. This is happening at a time when people are increasingly relying on the internet for day-to-day activities, including financial transactions. This reliance is also encouraged by the government, through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. But is this creating fertile ground for criminals behind the screen? In this episode, The Hindu discusses what might be causing this rise in non-urban cyber fraud, and how you can protect yourself online. Guests: Pavan Duggal: Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, specialising in cyber law R K Vij: former Special Director General of Police of Chhattisgarh Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan Listen to more Data Point podcasts:



