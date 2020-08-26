Can't wait to move back to Chennai, says author Aparna Karthikeyan | The Madras Week Podcast

In this series of podcasts coinciding with Madras Day celebrations, authors who are connected to Chennai talk about the city.

In this episode, writer and independent journalist Aparna Karthikeyan talks about her earliest memories with the city and her undying love for it.

She also announces in this podcast her new picture book 'Looking for Ladoo' which according to her has a lot of Chennai in it and is expected to be out soon.

Guest: Aparna Karthikeyan, writer and independent journalist.

Host: Pon Vasanth B.A.

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in