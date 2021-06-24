Podcast

Can the CBSE’s plan objectively assess students of Class 12? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The CBSE has prepared a tabulation scheme to determine the marks that students of Class 12 will be awarded in this pandemic year, upon completion of schooling. How reliable is such a scheme against the backdrop of the digital divide, and can it be improved?

Here we discuss the road ahead for assessing students.

Guests: Uday Gaonkar, a teacher in a rural school in Karnataka’s public system who has worked in science teaching and learning; Anita Rampal, Professor and former Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University.

Host: G. Ananthakrishnan

