Can Sri Lanka emerge from its current economic and political crisis? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah May 17, 2022 18:01 IST

Amit Baruah May 17, 2022 18:01 IST

Dr. Paikiasothy Sarvanamuttu speaks to us on whether Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe can get Sri Lanka out of its current economic and political mess

Can Sri Lanka emerge from its current economic and political crisis? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Dr. Paikiasothy Sarvanamuttu speaks to us on whether Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe can get Sri Lanka out of its current economic and political mess

Everything that can go wrong with a country is in full play in Sri Lanka. Anger and violence at food and fuel shortages, power cuts, collapsing purchase power, and above all a demand for the ruling Rajapakse clan to quit the island nation’s politics is growing. President Gotabaya Rajapakse has sacrificed his brother, Mahinda, to cling onto power as the Go, Gota Go, cries in the streets of Sri Lanka continue to be heard. In desperation, the United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed Prime Minister in place of Mahinda Rajapakse. Can this six-time Prime Minister get Sri Lanka out of its current economic and political mess? Can the President continue in office? Is Mr. Wickremesinghe serious about abolishing the executive presidency in Sri Lanka, which many believe lies at the root of the country’s problems. Guest: Dr. Paikiasothy Sarvanamuttu, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, and former Sri Lanka correspondent, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values