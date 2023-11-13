HamberMenu
Can air pollution in India increase the risk of type 2 diabetes? | In Focus podcast

Dr V Mohan explains how polluted air can also be a risk factor to developing diabetes, breaks down a study conducted in Delhi and Chennai with regard to this, and lists key steps that can be taken to help decrease the risk.

November 13, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

Can breathing in polluted air, day after day, increase your risk of diabetes? A study conducted in India and published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care journal last month, says, yes. Researchers studied over 12,000 adults in Chennai and in Delhi over a period of seven years from 2010 to 2017. Their blood sugar levels were measured periodically. A satellite-based hybrid exposure model was used to check for pollution levels – this assessed the daily average ambient PM 2.5 concentrations in Delhi and Chennai for each day of the study period. PM 2.5 refers to particles that are really tiny – 2.5 microns or less in diameter. These can enter the bloodstream and cause a number of respiratory and heart diseases.

Considering that India was ranked the 8th most polluted country in the world as per the 2022 World Air Quality Report, and with Delhi currently choking on a toxic smog and the air quality remaining poor, this is of special concern in our country. Added to this, latest estimates indicate that 10.13 crore people in our country of 140 crore could potentially be diabetic.

So how does pollution increase your risk of type 2 diabetes? Are those growing up in India now at a significantly higher risk of getting diabetes younger? Do we need to add polluted air to the list of risk factors such as unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles? And what steps can the government and the public take to help decrease this risk and work towards clean air for all?

Guest: Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, one of the co-authors of the study

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / air pollution / India

