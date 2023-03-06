Can a four-day work week work in India? | In Focus podcast

March 06, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

A few days ago, the results of an interesting study were published. The study, conducted in the United Kingdom saw 61 companies and 2,900 employees take part in the reduction of the work-day week, from the standard five days, to four days. At the end of the six-month experiment, employees were less stressed, had better work-life balance and were absent on fewer days. Companies reported no impact on productivity, while revenues remained the same and in some cases, even increased.

But can this system work in India, a country that has one of the highest number of working hours in the world?

Guest: Rupashree Baral, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

