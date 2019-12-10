Breaking down week 1 of the Madrid Climate Change Conference | The Hindu Analysis Podcast
This year is the 25th meeting of what is known as the conference of parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP25, held in Madrid, comes at a crucial juncture ahead of 2020, when many countries will work on climate change measures with even higher ambition to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement of 2015. The Hindu analyses the structure of the conference, the key reports released so far and what lies ahead for discussions around implementation of the Paris Agreement. Guest: G Ananathakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Topics Sci-Tech Environment Podcast
Next Story