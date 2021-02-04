Board exams in the midst of a pandemic | The Hindu Parley podcast

Governments must take into account the challenges faced in online learning.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the academic year 2020-21, for the first-time, students of class X and XII are set to face board examinations based on knowledge gained almost entirely from virtual teaching.

Here we discuss the challenges in conducting board examinations now.

Guests: K. Devarajan, a former Director of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu; Chandra Bhushan Sharma, Professor, School of Education, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi

Host: D. Suresh Kumar

