Board exams in the midst of a pandemic | The Hindu Parley podcast

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the academic year 2020-21, for the first-time, students of class X and XII are set to face board examinations based on knowledge gained almost entirely from virtual teaching.
Here we discuss the challenges in conducting board examinations now.
Guests: K. Devarajan, a former Director of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu; Chandra Bhushan Sharma, Professor, School of Education, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi
Host: D. Suresh Kumar
