Beating adversity once again: How does Nadal do it? | In Focus podcast

Preethi Ramamoorthy speaks to us on Rafael Nadal’s record-breaking wins, his chronic injuries, and his prospects in the coming months, especially at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal, who in January became the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles, has added one more to his kitty by winning the French Open, his 14th title at Roland Garros. However, not too long ago, things were looking rather grim for him, as he missed both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year due to injury, and many were wondering if he was going to retire.

Until this January, among the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, it was Djokovic who was expected to reach 21 titles first. But against all expectations, and against the odds, it is Nadal who has raced ahead to 22, and looks set to add even more.

In this edition of In Focus, we discuss how Nadal manages to do what he does, despite his chronic injury troubles, and his prospects in the coming months, especially at Wimbledon.

Guest: Preethi Ramamoorthy, who has written on tennis and covered the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 for The Hindu

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan