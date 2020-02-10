Battling Coronavirus: How Kerala draws lessons from the 2018 Nipah outbreak | In Focus podcast

The 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala claimed 17 lives but also resulted in the State setting up a sophisticated surveillance and detection system to contain future outbreaks. In this episode, a top virologist who led the battle to contain the Nipah outbreak, speaks of the steps that Kerala can now take in containing the Novel Coronavirus, the what is yet to be learnt about the new outbreak and the lessons that other States can take.

Guest: Dr. G Arunkumar, Director, Manipal Institute of Virology

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher and Castbox