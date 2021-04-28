As vaccine registration open up for all adults, will there be enough supply? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In our last episode we looked in detail at the foreign assistance now pouring in for India by way of critical medical supplies and whether this would help us tackle the current coronavirus crisis that we face. Today we look at how things are shaping up with the logistics of managing the crisis domestically.

Shortages of medical oxygen continue to be reported from across the country and as registration opens up for all adults in the country to get a vaccine shot there is still the big question to address; will there be enough supply to get it to everyone?

We discuss all that and the trendlines with the latest coronavirus numbers with The Hindu’s Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy.