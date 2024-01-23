GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrested abroad? How does an Indian navigate international laws | Data Point podcast

This episode unpacks the legal process when an Indian national is arrested in another country. 

January 23, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Earlier this month, a Qatar court issued the death sentence to eight former Indian Navy personnel. The former officers were arrested in August of 2022, allegedly for espionage.

It’s a case that has brought the issue of Indian’s arrested abroad, back into the forefront. According to the latest data, taken from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha answers, there are about 9,500 Indians in prisons across 89 countries. Most of these Indian prisoners are in West Asian jails, over 2,000 are in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In this episode, The Hindu speaks to Prabhash Ranjan, who teaches at the Faculty of Legal Studies at South Asian University, about what to do, if an Indian national is arrested in another country.

Guests: Prabhash Ranjan, Faculty of Legal Studies, South Asian University 

Listen to more Data Point podcasts:

Related Topics

Data Point podcast / The Hindu Podcasts

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.