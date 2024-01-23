Arrested abroad? How does an Indian navigate international laws | Data Point podcast

January 23, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

Earlier this month, a Qatar court issued the death sentence to eight former Indian Navy personnel. The former officers were arrested in August of 2022, allegedly for espionage.

It’s a case that has brought the issue of Indian’s arrested abroad, back into the forefront. According to the latest data, taken from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha answers, there are about 9,500 Indians in prisons across 89 countries. Most of these Indian prisoners are in West Asian jails, over 2,000 are in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In this episode, The Hindu speaks to Prabhash Ranjan, who teaches at the Faculty of Legal Studies at South Asian University, about what to do, if an Indian national is arrested in another country.

Guests: Prabhash Ranjan, Faculty of Legal Studies, South Asian University

