Are natural disasters man-made? | The Hindu Parley podcast

September 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
The damaged Kiratpur­-Manali road following heavy rainfall, near Pandoh in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The damaged Kiratpur­-Manali road following heavy rainfall, near Pandoh in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Torrential rains in several parts of north India, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, damaged highways and buildings, and took hundreds of lives. While a warming Arctic is said to be a cause for the unusually heavy rains, years of haphazard planning and construction have multiplied the tragedy. Are natural disasters man-made? Vimal Mishra and Lubaina Rangwalla discuss the question in a conversation moderated by Jacob Koshy. Edited excerpts:

Every year, particularly in the monsoon, we witness extreme natural calamities. However, this is also the result of poor planning. To what extent are natural disasters man-made?

Guests: Lubaina Rangwalla, is Program Head, Urban Development and Resilience with the Sustainable Cities and Transport team of the World Resources Institute; Vimal Mishra is Professor of Civil Engineering, IIT Gandhinagar.

Host: Jacob Koshy

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

