Are freebies affecting the economic growth of India? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Prashanth Perumal April 28, 2022 20:48 IST

Prashanth Perumal April 28, 2022 20:48 IST

The Centre has often given out freebies not just to the poor but also to corporations

Are freebies affecting the economic growth of India? | The Hindu Parley podcast / repeat shuffle

The Centre has often given out freebies not just to the poor but also to corporations

In an address delivered at the Delhi School of Economics last week, N.K. Singh, the chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission, warned about how the race to provide freebies to voters could be a “quick path to fiscal disaster.” He also noted that freebies could be harmful for the long-term economic growth of the country and emphasised the need to distinguish between productive and unproductive forms of welfare spending. Here we discuss whether there is a case for doing away with freebie culture. Guests: Himanshu, Associate Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; Renu Kohli, an independent economist who has worked at the International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank of India Host: Prashanth Perumal You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



Our code of editorial values