Analysing the key outcomes from the first ‘Quad’ leadership summit | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we bring you analysis of the key developments from the first ever leadership summit of the Quadrilateral Framework or ‘Quad’ grouping of countries - India, Australia, Japan and the United States. The leaders of all the member countries highlighted cooperation among the member countries to beat the global COVID-19 pandemic, with joint partnership on vaccines, and emphasised the need for an “open” and “free” Indo-Pacific region. A number of other areas of strategic cooperation and partnership were also identified. What does the future of the ‘Quad’ look like after this first meeting and, in the months to come?

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu