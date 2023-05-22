HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All you need to know about Long Covid in India | In Focus podcast

The WHO said COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency, but hundreds continue to suffer from it. Dr. Lancelot Pinto joins us to talk about Long Covid, its prevalence in India, and how patients can be helped.

May 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
ALSO READ
Long COVID: a lingering problem requiring greater attention

Even before the World Health Organisation announced this month that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer constituted a global emergency, the pandemic had begun to slowly fade from public memory. For some people however, health issues from the viral infection remain even months since they first contracted the infection: long Covid continues to haunt hundreds of people in the country. Long Covid has a wide variety of symptoms, often not easy to diagnose, potentially leaving many not even realising they have it or not knowing whom to seek help from. 

What is long Covid? How, and in whom, does it manifest? Now that the pandemic is no longer an emergency, what can be done to better understand and treat people with it in India?

ALSO READ
What long Covid can tell us about post-infectious conditions

Guest: Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Respirologist & Epidemiologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / Coronavirus / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.