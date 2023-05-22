All you need to know about Long Covid in India | In Focus podcast

May 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Even before the World Health Organisation announced this month that the Covid-19 pandemic no longer constituted a global emergency, the pandemic had begun to slowly fade from public memory. For some people however, health issues from the viral infection remain even months since they first contracted the infection: long Covid continues to haunt hundreds of people in the country. Long Covid has a wide variety of symptoms, often not easy to diagnose, potentially leaving many not even realising they have it or not knowing whom to seek help from.

What is long Covid? How, and in whom, does it manifest? Now that the pandemic is no longer an emergency, what can be done to better understand and treat people with it in India?

Guest: Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Respirologist & Epidemiologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: