After Truss, what next in Britain? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 21, 2022 16:06 IST

Andrew Whitehead speaks to us on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz truss, and what the future holds for British politics.

Three prime ministers in three months. That’s the political score for England just ahead of the T20 world cup. The old and mature democracy distinctly looks a bit Third Worldish. Just after saying she wasn’t a quitter, Liz Truss had to quit as Prime Minister on Thursday. It wasn’t really a surprise after she had to sack her Finance Minister and then lost her Home Minister as well. The new Finance Minister had to turn her economic policies on its head. So, where does Britain go from here? Should there be fresh elections so that the electorate can make the choice of a new prime minister? Or should the Conservative Party get another shot at foisting a leader on the country? And who might that somebody be? Guest: Andrew Whitehead, London-based senior journalist and former editor of the BBC’s World Service. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



