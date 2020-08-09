50 years since the last private member's bill was enacted into law, are they still relevant? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Fifty years ago on this day, that’s August 9, 1970, was the last time that a private member’s bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament. A private member’s bill is the only way for a parliamentarian who is not in the government, as a minister, to introduce a piece of legislation. And the fact that it’s been fifty years since a legislation proposed by a private Member of Parliament was actually enacted into a law tells a story of its own. Why has there been a reduction over the years in the time given to discussing private member bills? How might the process around them be strengthened?

Guest: Chakshu Rai, head of legislative and civic engagement at the non-profit PRS legislative, which tracks all things to do with parliament and lawmaking in India.

