The year that was: 2023 in pictures

December 31, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Double whammy: Heavy downpour continued lashing Chennai on Nov 29 and on top of it, excess water was released from Chembarambakkam reservoir. It was a tough ride for motorists in Anna Nagar. Tamil Nadu government declared leave for all the schools in the city.

In the grip of death, literally: Two tiger cubs were found dead at Chinna Coonoor on September 19, a village bordering Sigur range of Mudumalai tiger reserve buffer zone. A male cub born along with these two was also found dead the next day. Also, a few hours after the death of these two cubs, a third female cub died, taking the death count to four. As the mother tigress was gone missing, the Forest Department placed cameras to monitor its movement.

‘Unbreakable’ bond: Bellie, the first woman elephant caretaker in Theppakadu Elephant Camp, fondly strokes the elephant calf Bommi on Dec 26. Indian documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ bagged the Best Documentary Short Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. The documentary depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

TATA IPL match | CSK Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The fans of Chennai Super Kings try to freeze the game with their mobile cameras, at Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on May 14.

Fresh clothes being dried on the empty bridge near Salt Quarters in George Town on December 7. These clothes, which were sold at textile shops at Kannappar Thidal near Moore Market complex, got wet due to heavy rain caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Derailed coaches of the Coromandal express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on June 03.

As a respite from the soaring temperatures, Sundaravalli, the 17-year-old temple elephant of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil of Madurai district enjoys a bath at the pool built in the temple premises to provide her a cooling effect, on March 14, 2023.

Bull fighters participating in the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur near Madurai on January 17.

Workers harvesting korai grass at Senappaadi in Karur district on October 17.

WRAP 2023: The Chandrapur Super Thermal Power plant releases thousands of metric tonnes of fly ash, besides generating 2,900 metric tons of bottom ash, which needs to be stored safely to prevent percolation into the ground water on February 23.

School students performing Cardiovascular Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a mannequin during awareness training programme for students to save lives in emergency. This was organized by Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) to mark 25 years Jubilee celebrations, in Hyderabad on October 26, 2023.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, right, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai on April 18.

Lightning strikes the sky on the Beach Road as rains lashed Visakhapatnam on May 25.

Exactly 446 years after it was built according to the Islamic Hijri calendar, Hyderabad’s landmark Charminar an illuminated monument. The graceful minarets of the monument were lit up like the Indian tricolour, in Hyderabad on August 5, 2023.

A mother and a baby one-horned Rhino walk in flood waters to take shelter in a safe place inside Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam on August 31, 2023. 80% of the sanctuary was submerged by flood waters.

A Kuki woman in a pensive mode who lost her daughter married to a Meitei man in Imphal in Churachandpur district of Manipur on July 27, 2023. Her daughter got killed during the Kuki-Meitei conflict.

Meitei boys who belong to village protection force, keep up vigil in Meitei-Kuki bordering villages in the out skirts of Imphal , Manipur on July 29, 2023.

Rajni, wife of one of the 41 trapped workers (Birender Kisku) from Banka, Bihar, helplessly waits near police help desk near the place of the collapsed tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, on November 19, 2023.

Devotees offering prayers during Chhath Puja festival on the Marina Beach in Chennai, in the early hours of November 20.

Family members wail near the coffin of Inspector Masroor on December 8 at DPL Srinagar. Masroor succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Delhi a few weeks after he was shot at by a gunman in Eidgah playground in Srinagar where he was playing cricket.

Parents and sibling of Sarah Thomas, one of the students killed in Nov 25's stampede at CUSAT, are inconsolable when her body was kept for the public to pay homage at the university on Nov 26.

A health official in full protective gear speaks to a relative of a person who is admitted at an Nipah isolation ward of Government Medical College, Kozhikode on September 15.

The sea in Puducherry turned red on October 17, alarming residents. Coastal management expert Aurofilio Schiavina said that the phenomenon was due to an abundance, or bloom, of algae as a result of there being more nutrients in the water. This allows the algae to proliferate into a 'red tide', harming marine life.

Survivors of Vachathi violence gathered on October 7, under the banyan tree where it all began 31 years ago, after the verdict in September.

The IPL Trophy that the CSK had won, is seen at a special pooja at the TTD temple Chennai on May 30.

Dawn breaks over Keechankuppam, a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, where boats have been moored to the shore during the 61-day fishing ban period, in the Bay of Bengal on May 27.

Cadre burst crackers after Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan takes a lead over AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu at the end of round one in the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Erode in Tamil Nadu on March 02.

The inundated Anna Salai GP road junction due to heavy downpour caused by Michaung cyclone on December 04.

The school going children being brought on boat from the flooded localities at Nasarathpettai Panchayat in Tiruvallur district, after in the wake of Cyclone Michaung that brought in continous rains to the city on December 12.

People walking in the flood water mixed with oil at Manali High Road, Tiruvottiyur in North Chennai after Cyclone Michaung brought continuous rains to the city on December 05.

Flood waters were not receding from Perumbakkam High Road, two days after Chennai was inundated by Cyclone Michaung. Members of Perumbakkam Panchayat move patients from a private hospital in a garbage collecting vehicle in Perumbakkam, in Chennai, on December 06.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during a protest demonstration against the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 25, 2023.

Yamuna river water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi following release of water from the Hathni kund barrage at Rajghat in New Delhi on July 14, 2023.

Vehicles moving on NICE road between Kanakapura road and Mysuru road, during the evening hours on June 22, in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is having breakfast with the students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II, during the inauguration of Chief Ministers Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 5, 2023.