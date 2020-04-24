In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

1/16

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar was closed for pilgrims due to the lockdown. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Hypochlorite is sprayed in a red zone area of Ajithsingh Nagar in Vijayawada. Photo: V. RAJU

A group of migrant workers walk on railway tracks, on the inter-State border between Telangana and Maharashtra. Photo: S. HARPALSINGH

People on a bike pass by a painting depicting the coronavirus on a main road in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: S. RAMBABU

Migrant workers getting by in a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Women wait in a queue, braving the rain, to receive their one-time financial assistance in Morigaon district, one of the five hot spots in Assam. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

People wait for their turn at a gas cylinder refil station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

People wait outside an Amma Canteen in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN

Public waiting at the District Collectorate to procure emergency passes from the district administration in Madurai city. Photo: S. James

Chennai’s Anna Salai wears an empty look as vehicular movement was restricted. Photo: M. Karunakaran

Disinfectant is sprayed on vehicles at the entrance of the railway headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

An empty stretch of road near the Anand Vihar area in Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation workers take a pledge, in front of the Charminar, to keep the city clean. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Petta Metro Station construction work resumed in Kochi on Thursday, after a month. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat