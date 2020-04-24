In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
The Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar was closed for pilgrims due to the lockdown.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD
Hypochlorite is sprayed in a red zone area of Ajithsingh Nagar in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. RAJU
A group of migrant workers walk on railway tracks, on the inter-State border between Telangana and Maharashtra.
Photo: S. HARPALSINGH
People on a bike pass by a painting depicting the coronavirus on a main road in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: S. RAMBABU
Migrant workers getting by in a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Women wait in a queue, braving the rain, to receive their one-time financial assistance in Morigaon district, one of the five hot spots in Assam.
Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
People wait for their turn at a gas cylinder refil station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
People wait outside an Amma Canteen in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. GOVARTHAN
Public waiting at the District Collectorate to procure emergency passes from the district administration in Madurai city.
Photo: S. James
Chennai’s Anna Salai wears an empty look as vehicular movement was restricted.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
Disinfectant is sprayed on vehicles at the entrance of the railway headquarters in New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
An empty stretch of road near the Anand Vihar area in Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation workers take a pledge, in front of the Charminar, to keep the city clean.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
Petta Metro Station construction work resumed in Kochi on Thursday, after a month.
Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
An official covers his face while dusting files lying idle for nearly a month at the otherwise busy Kanayannur Taluk office in Kochi.
Photo: Thulasi Kakkat