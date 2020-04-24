Photos

In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have emerged as the States most-affected by COVID-19, together accounting for around 49.5% of India's cases. Here are pictures from across the country, by our photographers, capturing day 31 of the coronavirus-related nationwide lockdown.

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.

A man and his pet dog in masks, returning from Govt. Veterinary Hospital, Vepery, Chennai.

Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15.

Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.

Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.

Relatives mourn the death of new corona virus victim (Covid-19) as ambulance drivers in protective suit prepare to perform final rites at Dadar Electric crematorium, on Sunday.

