In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 35

Traffic policeman taking precautions against the coronavirus infection in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: V. RAJU
Vendors seen carrying vegetables from a local mandi in Dwarka, Delhi, during the lockdown.
Photo: V.V. Krishnan
People maintaining social distancing while waiting outside the Head Post Office in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. GOVARTHAN
A fruit vendor heads towards the daily market area in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
People waiting in a queue to receive the one-time meal in North-West Delhi area.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Women police in Chennai seen trying out face shield, in the wake of police personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
Photo: R. Ragu
Customers buying vegetables at a makeshift Rythu Bazaar at Satyanarayanapuram railway colony, Vijayawada.
Photo: V. RAJU
Migrant workers walking on NH-44 in Adilabad district, Telangana.
Photo: S. HARPAL SINGH
People waiting to get food at Amma Unavagam, Mogappair West, Chennai.
Photo: M. VEDHAN
Shops remained closed on most roads in Chennai, on the second day of the complete lockdown announced by the State government.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
Police stopping two-wheeler riders for daily checks in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
A deserted Banrji Road in Kochi, Kerala.
Photo: H. Vibhu
TASMAC employees shifting liquor bottles from a retail outlet to a godown for safe keeping in Tirunalveli, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN
A health worker seen spraying disinfectant in North-West Delhi.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
A health worker carries samples collected from people for COVID-19 testing in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. PERIASAMY