March 24, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Masaan Holi, a two-day event on different ghats of Varanasi, draws devotees from the world to witness the celebration by applying ashes from funeral pyre and gulal (pink powder) upon each other. It is also believed to be a celebration of death, where the devotees in huge numbers take part in procession making their way to the ghat through dancing, singing, chanting ‘ Har-Har Mahadev’ as the ashes of the pyres and gulal thicken the air.

The lanes leading to the ghats are too narrow to navigate even by two-wheelers, and almost no one follows traffic rules anywhere. In this age of social media, the number of people recording the procession or celebration was higher than those who were participating.

Varanasi, also known as the spiritual capital of India, is a city on the left bank of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The holy land, with over 2,000 temples and ghats, witnesses elaborate rituals, including evening aarti prayers that draws thousands of devotees. Many others come for taking sacred bath in the river, believed to cleanse them of sins and bestow divine blessings, while some come to meditate and take in the beauty of the surroundings.

Bustling crowd: A large number of devotees gather for the Masaan Holi celebration at Manikarnika Ghat.

Holy revelry: Devotees are seen singing and dancing during the celebration.

Fiery devotion: Devotees dress up for a procession as part of the Masaan Holi celebration in Varanasi.

Twilight ritual: Priests perform evening ‘aarti’ prayers on the bank of the Ganga.

Vibrant splash: Participants throw ash and coloured powder as part of the celebration.

Traditional tribute: The celebration is a mixture of culture, tradition, and spirituality.

Holi hues: Devotees, dressed as the Hindu god Shiva, chant as ashes fill the air.

Sacred rites: A priest offering the evening ritual prayers.