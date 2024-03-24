GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Rising from the ashes

Masaan Holi is marked by revelry with coloured powder but it is also unique for its celebration of death; hundreds of devotees gather to dance, sing and chant in Varanasi

March 24, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Masaan Holi, a two-day event on different ghats of Varanasi, draws devotees from the world to witness the celebration by applying ashes from funeral pyre and gulal (pink powder) upon each other. It is also believed to be a celebration of death, where the devotees in huge numbers take part in procession making their way to the ghat through dancing, singing, chanting ‘ Har-Har Mahadev’ as the ashes of the pyres and gulal thicken the air.

The lanes leading to the ghats are too narrow to navigate even by two-wheelers, and almost no one follows traffic rules anywhere. In this age of social media, the number of people recording the procession or celebration was higher than those who were participating.

Varanasi, also known as the spiritual capital of India, is a city on the left bank of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The holy land, with over 2,000 temples and ghats, witnesses elaborate rituals, including evening aarti prayers that draws thousands of devotees. Many others come for taking sacred bath in the river, believed to cleanse them of sins and bestow divine blessings, while some come to meditate and take in the beauty of the surroundings.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Bustling crowd: A large number of devotees gather for the Masaan Holi celebration at Manikarnika Ghat.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Holy revelry: Devotees are seen singing and dancing during the celebration.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Fiery devotion: Devotees dress up for a procession as part of the Masaan Holi celebration in Varanasi.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Twilight ritual: Priests perform evening ‘aarti’ prayers on the bank of the Ganga.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Vibrant splash: Participants throw ash and coloured powder as part of the celebration.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Traditional tribute: The celebration is a mixture of culture, tradition, and spirituality.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Holi hues: Devotees, dressed as the Hindu god Shiva, chant as ashes fill the air.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Sacred rites: A priest offering the evening ritual prayers.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Festive spirit: The celebration is not for the faint-heart as crowds descend on the banks of the river Ganga, in an atmosphere thick with ashes from funeral pyres and gulal. This year, social media enthusiasts were part of the scene.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Bustling crowd: A large number of devotees gather for the Masaan Holi celebration at Manikarnika Ghat.
0 / 0
Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.