GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Embracing the feminine

Chamayavilakku, a festival in Kollam district of Kerala, is a flamboyant display of sartorial creativity where men deck up in women’s clothes, complete with jewellery and accessories

March 31, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Thulasi Kakkat

On the 10th and 11th of the Malayalam month of Meenam (mid-March to mid-April), thousands of men dressed as women throng the Kottankulangara Sri Bhagavathy Temple in Kollam for its annual festival, Chamayavilakku. As per tradition, during the two-day celebration, men line up from the temple gate for the ceremonial Ezhunnallathu (procession) around 2 a.m., holding lamps with five wicks to seek the blessings of the presiding deity, goddess Durga.

This gender-bending festival is a flamboyant display of sartorial creativity. Men deck up in women’s clothes, complete with jewellery and accessories. Every year, several studios and green rooms mushroom near the temple to help male devotees transform into women.

On both days of the festival, the same rituals are followed. This tradition goes back to the temple’s legend, according to which when some cowherds attempted to smash a coconut with a stone and it began to bleed. Astrologers discovered that the stone held Vanadurga’s divine force, and they instructed the local people to erect a shrine around it. At the time, girls performed pujas in the temple. The cowherds therefore dressed as girls to perform the temple’s initial pujas. Boys below the age of 10 also dress up as girls for Kakkavilakku, a part of the Chamayavilakku festival, but held during the day.

Over the years, Chamayavilakku has acquired a special significance for the transgender community in Kerala, which attends the festival in large numbers.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Sacred flame: A boy with a ceremonial lamp at the Kottankulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Kollam, Kerala, on March 24.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Getting ready: Family members help a boy get dressed before going to offer prayers at the temple.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Gracious look: Men attired in sarees and decked in jewellery participate in the rituals and procession.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Final touches: Boys get to wear lipstick and rouge for the ceremony.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Devotional fervour: The traditional five-wick lamp is an important part of the festival.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Floral adornment: Apart from jewellery, strands of flowers are also part of the finery worn by the male devotees.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Peace and poise: It is believed that the feminine touch propitiates the Goddess Bhagavathy and brings her blessings to all.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Lighter moments: The festival procession is older than any pride march.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Patient prayer: Many families come together to mark the sacred occasion.

Related Topics

Kerala / religious festival or holiday / transgender

Top News Today

Sacred flame: A boy with a ceremonial lamp at the Kottankulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Kollam, Kerala, on March 24.
0 / 0
Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.