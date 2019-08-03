Bindi Sheth’s images that speak

Bindi Sheth lives and works in Ahmedabad, exploring the world, and capturing its nuances with her NikonD600. One day in 2013, Keshav Chatterjee, the Director of Prabhat Education Foundation, walked into her show on Jewish heritage, titled ‘I am a seed of the tree’. The foundation works with children with special needs — those with cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome, speech and hearing impairment — providing both care (physical and mental) and opportunities for learning and growth.

“I didn’t pick the subject. It happened accidentally,” says Bindi, as she oversees her 88 black-and-white works, being hung on the wall, for the exhibition. Titled Like Us, it emphasizes her belief that all children deserve equal treatment. “We never thought we would have an exhibition. I hope I have done justice to these stories,” she says, asking that her own picture not appear, wanting the spotlight on the children, all from low-resource families from different parts of Ahmedabad. Bindi first photographed the children in December, 2015, and again from 2017 to 2018. Excerpts from an interview.

How did your association with Prabhat materialise?

Prabhat ran a centre near my house. I took photos with slides on my phone. I didn’t do anything with the pictures. It never crossed my mind that they could be put to good use. Then there was an event titled Buddy Interaction, which was an eye opener for me. When The Riverside School, in Ahmedabad, allowed its kids to interact with children with special needs I realised that kids handle special children more easily.

What were the challenges?

It was an emotionally challenging experience for me. When I sat in front of the computer, I would stare at the images for a long period. It was different from other photoshoots, when you forget after the job is wrapped up. Here, it stays with you and changes your thought process.

Describe your process.

I visited Prabhat centres across Ahmedabad. I also visited homes. In the Eastern part of Ahmedabad, parents are generally dye makers, toy sellers or make a living out of stitching. I had to take images in a way that when people see them they don’t show pity. So, the images convey a positive message of hope and resilience.

From the first picture to the last, how it has changed you as a person?

When a special child is born, the entire family revolves around the child. Now, I want these children to come into the mainstream of society. It is important to know that Foundation is helping these children without any prejudices. Irrespective of their faith or economic background, these kids are welcomed and provided a secure and safe environment. Humanity is not lost.

What has the most cherished reaction to your photos been?

A wheelchair-bound child told me that she liked my pictures. When I asked her the reason, she replied they were in black and white. It eloquently described her world.

The exhibition at IIC is on till August 11