In Kerala, a split over the SilverLine

The Kerala government cannot ignore people’s concerns in the ongoing ‘social impact’ survey

The Kerala government cannot ignore people’s concerns in the ongoing ‘social impact’ survey

An ongoing survey has sharply divided public opinion in Kerala, with the Opposition parties led by the Congress and a section of people alleging it to be a part of the land acquisition process for a proposed semi-high speed railway project along the State’s geographical length.

The social, economic and environmental feasibility of the ₹63,941 crore standalone SilverLine rail corridor — the Centre has not accorded its approval as yet — has already been called into question by experts, political opponents and concerned environmentalists. The Government, however, insists that what is under way is a social impact study and has got a shot in the arm when the Supreme Court of India, on March 28, refused to grant a stay on the survey.

Amidst widespread protests, the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. — a Centre-State joint venture known as K-Rail, which is to execute the project — and the State Revenue Department have together surveyed a 175-km stretch of the project’s 530-km long corridor and planted about 6,100 survey stones, with large contingents of police providing security.

Opposition’s stand

But the way the survey has been conducted so far has raised many eyebrows as the standoff between the protesters and the police have led to unsavoury scenes at several places especially in central Kerala. There is no disputing that given the unenviable history of rehabilitation of people displaced on account of development projects in Kerala, people are genuinely concerned about losing their land holdings. It is also a fact that there is resultant political opposition to the project, with the Congress, having sensed an opportunity to create a groundswell of support, forming a ‘Karuthal Pada’ (vigilant force) in some places to stall stone-laying. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s opposition to the project has been largely subdued if not ambivalent, thanks to the Centre’s wait-and-watch policy.

In a written reply to Adoor Prakash, MP, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by K-Rail incomplete and said that the Centre had sought technical documents pertaining to the “alignment plan, particulars of private land and railway land, crossings over existing railway network” and the like. But the Centre has not pulled the plug on the project. “It has just sought additional information, which will be provided,” was what a top K-Rail official said.

Comment | The SilverLine project is anti-development

There is unease even within the CPI(M), the lead partner in the ruling dispensation, over the stone-laying with the police in attendance, putting the Government on the defensive. The insensitive remarks of some leaders, drawing parallels between the protests and the one that felled the first Communist government in Kerala, undue show of haste in pushing the project and use of force to lay survey stones in people’s small holdings have all done little to allay the fears of the people. The onus is on the Government to clear the air on land acquisition and rehabilitation and compensation.

While the Government has time and again reiterated that the people will be taken into confidence before acquiring land for the project, it should also be clear on the environmental question, more so because the State has not really rebuilt itself from the ravages wrought by the successive floods of 2018 and 2019. Since several experts have raised apprehensions about the viability of the corridor as a standalone line, that should be addressed as well. Finally, given its finances, it is not prudent for Kerala government to bankroll the project entirely on its own.

While the survey can go on, the people need to be reassured. And the State should realise that a project of this magnitude takes time to fructify. Rushing it disregarding concerns can be suicidal.

anandan.s@thehindu.co.in