Fall and rise in women’s work participation Premium

March 08, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

Instead of debating the cause of the fall and the rise in the proportion of women farmers and family helpers, we should look to expand women’s opportunities outside of agriculture, which are better paying

Arguably, the debate around trends in Indian women’s employment is only outclassed by a similar one regarding trends in poverty. Unfortunately, the scrutiny of the measurement of poverty is not matched by similarly close attention to the measurement of employment. The broad contours of the debate, mainly relying on data from the National Sample Surveys (NSS) and Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS), are the following: the work participation rate for women ages 15 and above fluctuated around 42% between 1993-94 and 2004-05, declined to 28% in 2011-12, and plummeted to 22% in 2017-18. From 2017, it miraculously surged, and reached 36% in 2022-23. ALSO READ The determinant in more women in the job market

Two contrasting narratives

In an era of heightened politicisation of statistics, these observations became a ping-pong between pessimists and optimists. The pessimistic story explained the decline in women’s work participation as a sign of declining job availability and later increase as a sign of poverty. The optimistic story painted the initial decline as a sign of growing prosperity, allowing women to focus on their families, and the surge as a sign of increasing job opportunities. Others have tried to see this as a natural transformation of the economy chronicled by Claudia Goldin’s famous U-shaped curve where women are displaced from the labour market as the agricultural workforce moves to industrial employment, with female employment rebounding with the service economy again making space for them.

Comment | The measure of the working woman

We must examine the foundation of these narratives. We see a striking trend when we break down the 25-59-year-old women’s work participation into three categories: self-employment in agriculture, self-employment in other activities, mainly in petty manufacturing or shopkeeping, and wage and salaried work in manual or white-collar work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s work on family farms dropped from 23% to 10% between 1993 and 2017. During the era of increasing employment, the work on family farms bounced back to 23%, thus more than doubling in the last five years. Wage labour and self-employment in non-farm work remained more or less steady at 14-16% and 5-6%, respectively, although we see a slight upward trend in wage employment in recent years. So, most of the changes are driven by the ebbing and flowing tide of women’s work on family farms.