What is on the agenda

It is amusing to note that at a time when the economy of the country is nearing rock bottom, the Home Minister, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, has said that a “sky-high temple would come up in four months in Ayodhya” (Inside pages, December 17). The interest and haste shown in the matters connected with Hindutva is absent in the issues related to people’s welfare. Further, the Home Minister’s strong statement, that “we will not tolerate anybody meddling with country” is even funnier; it is the BJP which is meddling with the Constitution, making a complete mess of things. As pointed out by the former Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, the people, fortunately, have not given a two-thirds majority to the BJP (Tamil Nadu pages, “‘BJP wrecking Constitution through the backdoor’,” December 17).

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai