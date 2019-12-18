What is on the agenda

It is amusing to note that at a time when the economy of the country is nearing rock bottom, the Home Minister, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, has said that a “sky-high temple would come up in four months in Ayodhya” (Inside pages, December 17). The interest and haste shown in the matters connected with Hindutva is absent in the issues related to people’s welfare. Further, the Home Minister’s strong statement, that “we will not tolerate anybody meddling with country” is even funnier; it is the BJP which is meddling with the Constitution, making a complete mess of things. As pointed out by the former Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, the people, fortunately, have not given a two-thirds majority to the BJP (Tamil Nadu pages, “‘BJP wrecking Constitution through the backdoor’,” December 17).
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.