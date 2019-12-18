Letters

What is on the agenda

more-in

It is amusing to note that at a time when the economy of the country is nearing rock bottom, the Home Minister, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, has said that a “sky-high temple would come up in four months in Ayodhya” (Inside pages, December 17). The interest and haste shown in the matters connected with Hindutva is absent in the issues related to people’s welfare. Further, the Home Minister’s strong statement, that “we will not tolerate anybody meddling with country” is even funnier; it is the BJP which is meddling with the Constitution, making a complete mess of things. As pointed out by the former Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, the people, fortunately, have not given a two-thirds majority to the BJP (Tamil Nadu pages, “‘BJP wrecking Constitution through the backdoor’,” December 17).

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 12:58:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/what-is-on-the-agenda/article30333683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY