Verdict on shutdown

It is six months since the dilution of Article 370 and the rights of Kashmir Valley residents continue to be violated by the state. Such measures are a rarity even in nations not under democratic governance. The Supreme Court verdict, while welcome, could have been delivered earlier. The country too much reflect on why it has not raised its voice against the continuing atrocities in Kashmir (Front page, “SC tells govt. to review orders curbing basic rights in J&K,” Jan.11).
R. Narayanan,
Navi Mumbai
