Trump on Greta

Even as the UN Secretary-General is vociferously prodding the world to take urgent measures toward restricting global warming if the catastrophe looming over the entire human race is to be avoided, it is irresponsible of the U.S. President to belittle teen environment activist Greta Thunberg for being declared the Time Person of the Year (‘World’ page – Elsewhere’, “Trump says Greta should ‘chill,’ go to movies”, December 13). With Mr. Trump continuing to ignore the growing climate crisis, the world has little hope of meeting emission reduction targets.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru