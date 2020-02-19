Letters

Trauma narrative

 

A country can be judged by how it treats its children. Looking at the recent chain of events, from Kashmir to Karnataka, it is anybody’s guess where India stands on this issue (Editorial page, “India’s disturbing trauma narrative,” February 18).

With growing reports of children across India experiencing trauma, we often ask ourselves whether we have reached a low, stretching our threshold of tolerance. The time is ripe for citizens to say enough is enough.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tennur, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

