Touching gesture

It was inspiring to read about the gesture by Sukhpal Singh Bedi in Muzaffarnagar to gift a plot for the construction of a mosque (“Sikh cloth merchant donates plot for mosque,” Nov. 26) While Mr. Bedi said he was paying tribute to Guru Nanak on his 550th birth anniversary, his act of love and amity also underscores the noblest spirit of our Constitution and the freedom struggle. It was befitting to read of this fine act on Constitution Day. It gives us hope that bonds of humanity can overcome the seeds of distrust being sown.

Firoz Ahmad,

Delhi