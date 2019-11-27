Letters

Touching gesture

more-in

It was inspiring to read about the gesture by Sukhpal Singh Bedi in Muzaffarnagar to gift a plot for the construction of a mosque (“Sikh cloth merchant donates plot for mosque,” Nov. 26) While Mr. Bedi said he was paying tribute to Guru Nanak on his 550th birth anniversary, his act of love and amity also underscores the noblest spirit of our Constitution and the freedom struggle. It was befitting to read of this fine act on Constitution Day. It gives us hope that bonds of humanity can overcome the seeds of distrust being sown.

Firoz Ahmad,

Delhi

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 12:56:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/touching-gesture/article30091142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY