Then and now

After the first wave of COVID-19 infections, our learning curve seems to have become flat as a frozen pond. The first wave was marked by much stigma, drama and trauma — tin walls around containment zones with, in some cases, guards in attendance, violet rubber stamping on the skin and even the sound and the fury of vessels being drummed and lights shone from balconies even as migrants were trudging back home.

The second wave, or what appears to be one, is marked by mask-free style gatherings at homes, religious and election festivals. The battle is not yet over even if there are vaccines now. Some viruses cannot be wished away so easily. Measures against the novel coronavirus should be enforced strictly. Experience is a good teacher provided we are alive and alert to learn from mistakes.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu