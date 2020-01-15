The Taiwan win

The extraordinary comeback of Taiwan President’s Tsai Ing-wen for a second term might arguably humble China’s ‘President-for-life’, Xi Jinping, most especially after the serious muscle-flexing in Hong Kong. Taiwan has reaffirmed the victory of democratic engagement. It is expected that the international community is ‘unlikely to continue adhering to the One China principle’. Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the People’s Republic of China though Beijing regards it as a renegade province which must return to its fold. China’s desire has been ignored by the electorate.
S.S. Paul,
Nadia, West Bengal
