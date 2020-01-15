Letters

The Taiwan win

more-in

The extraordinary comeback of Taiwan President’s Tsai Ing-wen for a second term might arguably humble China’s ‘President-for-life’, Xi Jinping, most especially after the serious muscle-flexing in Hong Kong. Taiwan has reaffirmed the victory of democratic engagement. It is expected that the international community is ‘unlikely to continue adhering to the One China principle’. Taiwan has never been under the jurisdiction of the People’s Republic of China though Beijing regards it as a renegade province which must return to its fold. China’s desire has been ignored by the electorate.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia, West Bengal

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 12:04:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/the-taiwan-win/article30570022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY