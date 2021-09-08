The ‘right to sit’

At a time when labour laws are flouted by the so-called guardian of labour rights (the central government), in favour of employers and the corporate sector, the introduction of a Bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recognising the worker’s ‘right to sit’, following the Kerala lead, is a step forward (Tamil Nadu, September 7). It was more than a decade ago that Vasanthabalan made a film, Angadi Theru, to portray the sufferings of workers in textile showrooms. The labour force cannot and should not be undermined.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore