Letters

The ‘right to sit’

 

At a time when labour laws are flouted by the so-called guardian of labour rights (the central government), in favour of employers and the corporate sector, the introduction of a Bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recognising the worker’s ‘right to sit’, following the Kerala lead, is a step forward (Tamil Nadu, September 7). It was more than a decade ago that Vasanthabalan made a film, Angadi Theru, to portray the sufferings of workers in textile showrooms. The labour force cannot and should not be undermined.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore


Our code of editorial values

Sep 8, 2021

