The Myanmar coup

I see Myanmar as the ‘elder brother’ of Pakistan when it comes to democracy and coups. In Pakistan, at least there is a visible democracy in the form of political parties. In Myanmar, the fledgling democracy has been crushed hard by the junta. It is unfortunate that the Myanmar junta views its own people as its enemies.

In normal circumstances, Aung San Suu Kyi would have drawn worldwide support. But her blind support to the military in the targeting of Rohingya Muslims and justification of military action in the International Court of Justice makes one wonder if she truly deserved the Nobel Peace prize.

T. Anand Raj,

 

Chennai

