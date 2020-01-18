Letters

The ‘K’ word, at the UN

It is disappointing that China has raised the Kashmir issue yet again at the UN Security Council meeting. The only consolation is that it found only a few takers, like earlier. China seems determined to keep its all-weather friend, Pakistan, in good humour, however illogical the stance it has to take for this.

While core member nations have stood behind India on the Kashmir issue, New Delhi cannot bask in the glory of past diplomatic successes. In the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observations on the Net curbs in the Valley, the Centre has much work to do in convincing the world on its plans.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

 

 

