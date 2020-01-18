‘Taming’ the bull

The Jallikattu “sport” is being held every year in Tamil Nadu around Pongal to show the valour of youth in taming bulls. As seen from the photograph on Page 1 (“Bull owner killed, over 50 hurt in 2 events”, January 17), it was only the raging bull that made the “tamers” run helter-skelter and responsible for inflicting injuries.
Close observation of this sport shows that no bull has ever been tamed in the true sense, while human deaths and injuries are on the rise. Where is the valour in this sport? Are the “tamers” facing the bull from the front? The so-called tamers hang on the bulls for some distance and are then declared winners. Something needs to be done to discourage this “sport”.
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.