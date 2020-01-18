Letters

‘Taming’ the bull

The Jallikattu “sport” is being held every year in Tamil Nadu around Pongal to show the valour of youth in taming bulls. As seen from the photograph on Page 1 (“Bull owner killed, over 50 hurt in 2 events”, January 17), it was only the raging bull that made the “tamers” run helter-skelter and responsible for inflicting injuries.

Close observation of this sport shows that no bull has ever been tamed in the true sense, while human deaths and injuries are on the rise. Where is the valour in this sport? Are the “tamers” facing the bull from the front? The so-called tamers hang on the bulls for some distance and are then declared winners. Something needs to be done to discourage this “sport”.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

