Sixty years in cinema

From “Kalathur Kannamma” to “Viswaroopam”, Padma Bhushan awardee Kamal Hassan has tasted success as an actor, singer, producer, director and script writer. A multifarious personality such as him is the pride of world cinema.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

No doubt Mr. Haasan is a very talented actor, but there are other issues and plenty of other news that demand media coverage. One wonders whether the media, including The Hindu, has gone overboard.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai