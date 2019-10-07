Significance of Aarey

The Amazon rainforests which are said to be the ‘lungs of the world” are still burning and almost every country has expressed concern over the consequences of such a loss. In such a compelling situation, the Maharashtra government’s move to start felling the trees in Mumbai’s Aarey colony to pave the way for a Metro rail project is atrocious (“Aarey in lockdown as trees are felled” (Inside pages, October 6). While no less a person than the Prime Minister has been taking steps to reduce global warming and pushing the idea for a greener earth, it is strange that the government in Maharashtra thinks otherwise when it comes to environmental issues. The Maharashtra Chief Minister should realise that there are ways to go ahead with the project. In the process the Aarey trees can still be saved.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Nabadwip, Nadia, West Bengal

The clarion calls to Indians to be environment-conscious appear to be hackneyed and trite. Some of our leaders are quick to proclaim at international fora that India will be in the forefront to stem climate change. While civil society, NGOs and youngsters try to contribute their mite to preserving nature by responding to such calls, ruling establishments appear to be going their own ways.

R. Sridharan,

Chennai

Of course, politicians are busy campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and will have no time for “small issues” such as the felling of thousands of trees.

An ecosystem such as Aarey’s takes decades to create and cannot be re-planted over night. There are many viable options that experts have suggested. If nothing can be done to save the Aarey trees, why should there even be a “Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change”?

Romit Chandrakar,

Raipur, Chhattisgarh

It is disgusting that the government in the name of development is now causing serious ecological damage. Many of us concerned citizens are praying that some good sense will prevail. Despite celebrating World Environment Day every year, the actions of the Maharashtra government are most dismal and robotic.

Rajan Viswanathan,

Mumbai