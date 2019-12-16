Samson charged

It is shocking that the much-feted Leela Samson has been indicted for her complicity in not following certain mandatory procedures that resulted in financial irregularities (“CBI books Leela Samson over Kalakshetra auditorium revamp,” Dec. 15). The three charges — corruption, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy — are, by their very nature, serious. That Ms. Samson had not opted for the open tender process is likely to make the prosecution’s case stronger. Her resignation after an inquiry was ordered into the expenditures places her in a precarious position. She needs to satisfactorily explain her stand. If she was innocent and upright, she must have been doubly cautious and strict in her supervision. Being a former director of the institution, she cannot feign ignorance.
V. Lakshmanan,
Tirupur, Tamil Nadu
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.