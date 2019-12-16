Letters

Samson charged

It is shocking that the much-feted Leela Samson has been indicted for her complicity in not following certain mandatory procedures that resulted in financial irregularities (“CBI books Leela Samson over Kalakshetra auditorium revamp,” Dec. 15). The three charges — corruption, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy — are, by their very nature, serious. That Ms. Samson had not opted for the open tender process is likely to make the prosecution’s case stronger. Her resignation after an inquiry was ordered into the expenditures places her in a precarious position. She needs to satisfactorily explain her stand. If she was innocent and upright, she must have been doubly cautious and strict in her supervision. Being a former director of the institution, she cannot feign ignorance.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

