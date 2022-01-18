Republic Day tableau

It is unfortunate that the tableau of West Bengal has been excluded from the Republic Day parade (Inside pages, January 17). Each State in the Indian Union has its unique identity across a raft of spheres. Similarly, the contributions by leaders in all States for national causes including the freedom struggle cannot be quantified. Courtesy and protocol demand that the Central government inform the State concerned the reasons for exclusion. The Republic Day parade should encompass all States and it is their lawful right to participate in it.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai