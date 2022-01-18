Letters

Republic Day tableau

 

It is unfortunate that the tableau of West Bengal has been excluded from the Republic Day parade (Inside pages, January 17). Each State in the Indian Union has its unique identity across a raft of spheres. Similarly, the contributions by leaders in all States for national causes including the freedom struggle cannot be quantified. Courtesy and protocol demand that the Central government inform the State concerned the reasons for exclusion. The Republic Day parade should encompass all States and it is their lawful right to participate in it.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 1:49:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/republic-day-tableau/article38284325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY