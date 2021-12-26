Letters

Reader’s Mail

Garbage block

An important road connecting 70 Feet Road with SBO Colony and SS Colony is blocked with a big mound of garbage for the past two weeks. The road, which runs along Kirthumal Nathi, was much used by the residents as they could avoid the heavy traffic and multiple junctions on Bypass Road. It seems the block is done wantonly by a nearby TASMAC outlet to create parking space for its customers. The district administration must clear the garbage and retrieve the road, lest it will be gone forever.

Mohamed Ismail N,

SBO Second Colony


