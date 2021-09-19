Reader’s Mail - Madurai

Extend flyover

This is with reference to the news on construction of a flyover at Mudakkusalai junction. The proposed flyover will be of no use unless it is extended across the existing flyover at Kalavasal junction. There is already an unused flyover at Palanganatham. The flyover being constructed opposite Madurai Kamarajar University also is going to be used less. But, at Kalavasal junction signal, traffic from all four sides is stopped for two minutes, warranting a modification at this point first. Connecting the proposed Mudukkusalai flyover to Kalavasal flyover is the best choice for Madurai residents.

Mohamed Ismail N,

SBO Second Colony

Poor lighting

The two/four-wheeler parking area at the western entry of Madurai railway junction does not have adequate lighting facility. Apart from providing proper lighting arrangements, surveillance by RPF personnel should also be intensified in this area where a reservation centre is also functioning.

Since the railways observes ‘cleanliness fortnight’ from September 16, apart from cleaning the platforms, the signboards should also be cleaned. For example, the board denoting platform number 4 is masked with dust and not legible.

C. A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi

No choice for elders

Apropos the report on customers getting surprise gift of lakhs and crores of rupees in their accounts in Bihar (September 17), the bank attributes it to a computer glitch. There is possibility of cash being removed from one’s account also due to a similar glitch. I went to a nationalised bank for remitting cash - the cost of a book purchased - into a society’s account. I was told that such transactions had to be done only on digital mode, and as digitalisation had become the norm, all, including the old, had to learn to live with that. Wouldn’t it be proper to leave the choice of mode of transaction - digital or manual - to the customer?.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Repair road

The northern stretch of Gokhale Road is in a very bad condition ever since work started on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road. Because of the potholes and uneven surface of the road, two-wheeler riders get back pain and four-wheeler drivers find it difficult to negotiate this stretch. Besides, the vehicles also get damaged. I request the authorities to repair this stretch.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony

Rapid Test Facility

Chennai and Tiruchi airports have COVID-19 Rapid Test Facility to screen passengers travelling abroad, but not Madurai airport. Since a lot of passengers from southern districts use Madurai airport, I request the Airports Authority of India and Union Health Ministry to have the testing facility here.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

New train service

There are reports that Chennai Central-Madurai triweekly AC express may be extended to Theni on the Bodi line since broad gauge conversion work is over till Theni. But the common people in this region cannot afford to travel in AC coaches. Citing poor patronage, the service may be stopped. So, the railways must operate a train with non-AC coaches, and run it daily.

Railway users’ forum,

Kanniyakumari